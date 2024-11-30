Basketball Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Seattle-Duke Game
On Friday evening, Duke hosted Seattle in North Carolina.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 70-48 to improve to 5-2 in their first seven games.
Cooper Flagg finished his night with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@10thInningBunt: "Hot take:
Cooper Flagg is massively overrated
May not even be the best player on Duke let alone acc let alone ncaa"
@sizeupNBA: "Cooper Flagg in a blowout win vs Seattle:
9 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
2-7 FG
0-2 3PM
5/7 FT
3 TO
Absolutely a top 5 pick worthy prospect and a swiss army knife on both ends, but it’s time to pump the brakes on him being the CLEAR number 1."
@DC__Rising: "I am so unimpressed with Cooper Flagg and I don’t understand where the hype comes from
I feel like I’m watching Deni Advija 2.0 rn"
@Chris44480220: "No one has been saying it and needs to be addressed: Cooper Flagg needs to tighten up on his handles! This isn’t Montverde anymore. He’s almost playing too loose for my liking 😈"
@DukeForumOT: "The thing about Cooper Flagg is that you watch him for a game or two and you can absolutely see why NBA scouts slobber. How many guys with his physical tools have that motor, vision, and fundamentals? He has a basketball brain and you see it every possession"
Duke will play their next game on Wednesday against the Auburn Tigers.