Basketball Fans Share Thoughts On Cooper Flagg's Performance In Seattle-Duke Game

NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg played 27 minutes against Seattle.

Nov 29, 2024; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) shoots against the Seattle Redhawks during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, Duke hosted Seattle in North Carolina.

The Blue Devils won by a score of 70-48 to improve to 5-2 in their first seven games.

Cooper Flagg finished his night with nine points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 2/7 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@10thInningBunt: "Hot take:

Cooper Flagg is massively overrated

May not even be the best player on Duke let alone acc let alone ncaa"

@sizeupNBA: "Cooper Flagg in a blowout win vs Seattle:
9 PTS
9 REB
7 AST
2-7 FG
0-2 3PM
5/7 FT
3 TO

Absolutely a top 5 pick worthy prospect and a swiss army knife on both ends, but it’s time to pump the brakes on him being the CLEAR number 1."

@DC__Rising: "I am so unimpressed with Cooper Flagg and I don’t understand where the hype comes from

I feel like I’m watching Deni Advija 2.0 rn"

@Chris44480220: "No one has been saying it and needs to be addressed: Cooper Flagg needs to tighten up on his handles! This isn’t Montverde anymore. He’s almost playing too loose for my liking 😈"

@DukeForumOT: "The thing about Cooper Flagg is that you watch him for a game or two and you can absolutely see why NBA scouts slobber. How many guys with his physical tools have that motor, vision, and fundamentals? He has a basketball brain and you see it every possession"

Duke will play their next game on Wednesday against the Auburn Tigers.

