Basketball Legend Jimmer Fredette Sends Out Heartfelt Instagram Post
Jimmer Fredette is one of the most notable players in college basketball history.
The former BYU star hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019 season.
That said, he played for Team USA in the 3x3 tournament at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Unfortunately, the team was eliminated by the Netherlands (on Sunday).
Following the loss, Fredette sent out a long message (via Instagram).
Fredette wrote: "First off, I am so grateful to have been an Olympian and to represent Team USA in 3x3 basketball. Thank you to all my coaches, and the USAB staff that put trust in me to help with get to this stage. To wear USA across my chest was an honor.
I had an injury that took place in the beginning minutes of our second game against Poland. I tore two different ligaments completely in my adductor, which prevented me from being able to compete. This will lead me to have a recovery of around 6 months.
This is devastating for me as I have put two years into qualifying for the Olympics with this group who are my brothers.
In that time we went from a no name team to the number 1 team in the world this year- and did things that no American team has ever done. I also became the #1 ranked player in the world on the same day i was injured. Pretty crazy coincidence. But We were fully prepared and excited to make a medal run here in Paris.
I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. And something this has taught me is to enjoy the journey. You never know what can happen once you reach your destination but if you don’t enjoy getting there - you are missing the point.
I’m sorry to all the fans who supported me and our team as I wish it could have gone differently. But thank you for your support and love. Always keep the faith and smile through the bad."
Fredette was the 10th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft after four seasons at BYU.
He spent part of six years in the NBA playing for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.
His career averages were 6.0 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 40.9% from the field and 37.2% from the three-point range in 241 regular season games.