Basketball World Comments On Caitlin Clark's Heartfelt Instagram Post

What a season for the rook 👏



Caitlin Clark becomes the only rookie to record a 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 5+ AST game in the WNBA Playoffs. At 22y, 247d, she's the youngest player to record such a game, previously: Cappie Pondexter (24y, 235d)