Basketball World Comments On Caitlin Clark's Heartfelt Instagram Post
Caitlin Clark is one of the most popular basketball players in the world.
The former Iowa superstar is coming off her first season playing in the WNBA (for the Indiana Fever).
She has over 3.1 million followers on Instagram.
On Thursday, Clark made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 60,000 likes in less than one hour.
She wrote: "Another year with my favorite person :) I’m so thankful for you 🖤🖤"
Many people commented on Clark's post.
Gabbie Marshall: "😍😍😍"
Jada Gyamfi: "Happy birthday to my favorite parents😍😍😍 i love you guys"
Gabbie Marshall: "CUTEST EVER!!!!"
TAY SHEA: "mom and dad omg"
Cameron Brink, Myles Turner, Obi Toppin, Harrison Barnes and Collin Gillespie were among the players to like Clark's post.
Clark's boyfriend (Connor McCaffery) is currently an assistant coach for Butler.
He had a six-year playing career for Iowa.
His career averages were 4.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest while shooting 35.6% from the field and 31.7% from the three-point range in 166 games.
As for Clark, she finished his rookie year with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
She also led the Fever to the WNBA playoffs.
Via The WNBA (on September 25): "Caitlin Clark becomes the only rookie to record a 25+ PTS, 5+ REB, and 5+ AST game in the WNBA Playoffs. At 22y, 247d, she's the youngest player to record such a game, previously: Cappie Pondexter (24y, 235d)"