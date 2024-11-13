Basketball World Has Mixed Emotions On Cooper Flagg's Showing In Duke-Kentucky Game
On Tuesday evening, the Duke Blue Devils faced off against the Kentucky Wildcats at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Duke lost by a score of 77-72 to fall to 2-1 in their first three games.
Cooper Flagg finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field 1/5 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to the 17-year-old's performance.
Dick Vitale: "Hard to believe @Cooper_Flagg should be in HS - he is ONLY 17 years old - WOW - Amazing"
Mark Titus Show: "Cooper Flagg is really like that."
@brendan_budge: "If you just tuned in to the last 2 minutes of this Duke Kentucky game you’d think Cooper Flagg is the worst college basketball player ever and that’s currently what I think"
SLAM University: "That’s so tuff. Cooper Flagg 🔥🔥🔥"
@BoilerInTexas: "Cooper Flagg got absolutely LOCKED Up those last 2 possessions.
He's been great all game, but he's been absolutely abused on these possessions"
@FlockAsOne: "Whew. Cooper Flagg looking RATTLED under pressure"
Barstool Sports: "Cooper Flagg is 17 years old and already the best player on the floor in a Kentucky-Duke game"
@RoyalsPlsWin: "cooper flagg is not a generational player lmao"
@Jrods_Tweets: "Yall want Cooper Flagg to be Carmelo Anthony / Jayson Tatum, but in reality he plays like Shawn Marion/ Andre Iguodala. He’s not a silky smooth offensive player, he’s a high motor, skilled 6-8 wing who can do a little bit of everything."
@MattM78: "Cooper Flagg is great. But his handle is not good enough for what Duke is asking him to do."
@jtsittler: "I’m not 100% sure on this comp but I feel like Cooper Flagg is like a 6’9” Derrick White"
Jeff Goodman: "Cooper Flagg, man.
This kid is so much fun to watch."
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they return home to host Wofford in North Carolina.
Flagg is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.