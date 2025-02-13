Fastbreak

Basketball World Is Worried About 76ers Star Paul George After 2-Point Performance

Paul George scored two points against the Nets.

Jan 1, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers lost to the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 100-96.

One of the biggest reasons for the loss was the play of Paul George.

The nine-time NBA All-Star finished with just two points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 1/7 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 37 minutes.

Many people around the basketball world shared their thoughts on George.

Kendrick Perkins: "Do PG even wants to play basketball?! I would think no Joel Embiid or Maxey that he would give the 76ers more than Perk Stat Line."

Inside Hoops | The NBA: "Paul George scoring totals so far this month in five February games played: 9, 14, 12, 14, 2."

Bill Simmons: "I watched a lot of the Sixers-Nets game. Just an alarming night for Paul George."

Evan Sidery: "Paul George has been a complete disaster in advanced metrics for the Sixers:

16.1 points (worst in a decade)
54.0 TS%
24.1 USG% (lowest since 2012-13)
14.7 PER (worst since rookie season)
0.5 VORP (career-worst)

George will be making over $50 million annually through 2027-28."

NBA Memes: "Paul George's last 4 games:

2 points
14 points
12 points
14 points
9 points

Sixers really paid $49,205,800 for a fulltime podcaster"

DraftKings Network: "Paul George is averaging 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in February 😬

Is it time to sit PG and let him get healthy?"

George is averaging 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.

He is in his 15th NBA season.

