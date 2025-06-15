Fastbreak

Basketball World Reacts To 2x NBA Champion Getting Traded After $66 Million Contract

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got traded from the Orlando Magic to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Ben Stinar

Mar 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) shoots during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Mar 4, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) shoots during the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the best role players in the NBA over his 12-year career.

Last summer, he signed a big contract with the Orlando Magic.

However, the Magic have now traded the 32-year-old to the Memphis Grizzlies after just one season.

Via The Orlando Magic: "We have acquired guard-forward Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Cole Anthony, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first round draft picks."

Many people reacted to Caldwell-Pope getting traded.

@ryenarussillo: "KCP was on Orlando?"

@kingtisemedia: "I don’t think people realize how useless KCP was on the Magic this season"

Nate Jones: "KCP value is down + Orlando likely stays very good for years of picks being offered = Memphis wanting multiple picks to cover cost of KCP and picks not being high-value beyond Phoenix one. Orlando BADLY needed a dynamic 2 that could shoot but not hurt their defensive identity"

NBA
Apr 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter of game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

@Betsycashmoney: "I see people talking about KCP like he's Ben Simmons...

I'm sorry, I know he had a rough shooting season, but I don't think he just magically became awful. I still think he'll bounce back."

@johnrivers131: "Yep KCP contract was one of the worst in sports"

@NewMediaSports_: "memphis grizzlies won that trade Kcp is a championship role player and they got 4 first round picks back it’s not close Memphis won"

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Apr 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (3) shoots for three points against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Caldwell-Pope finished his only season with Orlando averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 77 games.

He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

Ben Stinar
Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.