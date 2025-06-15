Basketball World Reacts To 2x NBA Champion Getting Traded After $66 Million Contract
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been one of the best role players in the NBA over his 12-year career.
Last summer, he signed a big contract with the Orlando Magic.
However, the Magic have now traded the 32-year-old to the Memphis Grizzlies after just one season.
Via The Orlando Magic: "We have acquired guard-forward Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for guard Cole Anthony, guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and multiple future first round draft picks."
Many people reacted to Caldwell-Pope getting traded.
@ryenarussillo: "KCP was on Orlando?"
@kingtisemedia: "I don’t think people realize how useless KCP was on the Magic this season"
Nate Jones: "KCP value is down + Orlando likely stays very good for years of picks being offered = Memphis wanting multiple picks to cover cost of KCP and picks not being high-value beyond Phoenix one. Orlando BADLY needed a dynamic 2 that could shoot but not hurt their defensive identity"
@Betsycashmoney: "I see people talking about KCP like he's Ben Simmons...
I'm sorry, I know he had a rough shooting season, but I don't think he just magically became awful. I still think he'll bounce back."
@johnrivers131: "Yep KCP contract was one of the worst in sports"
@NewMediaSports_: "memphis grizzlies won that trade Kcp is a championship role player and they got 4 first round picks back it’s not close Memphis won"
Caldwell-Pope finished his only season with Orlando averaging 8.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 77 games.
He has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.