Basketball World Reacts To Ace Bailey's 30-Point Explosion In Rutgers-Penn State Game

NBA prospect Ace Bailey had 30 points against Penn State.

Ben Stinar

Jan 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) celebrates during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Rutgers played Penn State (in Pennsylvania).

They lost by a score of 80-72 to fall to 10-9 in their first 19 games of the season.

Despite the loss, NBA prospect Ace Bailey exploded for 30 points, seven rebounds and one steal while shooting 13/15 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@HoopIntelllect: "Ace Bailey has been great these last several games.

Growing more composed as a decision maker, energy's been there and he continues to be truly gifted as
a shotmaker. Gotta learn from those last 2 fouls but otherwise huge night.

30 & 7 on 13/15 FG 4/5 3FG vs Penn State"

@TheHoopHerald: "Cooper Flagg - Best Player
Dylan Harper - Best Offensive Skill Set
Ace Bailey - HIGHEST UPSIDE"

@Frankie_Vision: "Ace Bailey vs Penn State..

30 PTS (13-15 FG, 4-5 3PT)
4 REBS
3 AST
2 STLS

Top 2 lock rn?"

@pointmadebball: "To the surprise of no one who understands that prospects need time, Ace Bailey has been living up to his potential & hype lately

Over his last 3, he’s averaging 24.7 points on 63% FG (14.7 FGA/g) and 56% 3PT (5.3 3PA/g)

He’s getting to his spot, making tough shots, and showcasing why he’s an ELITE scoring prospect with ideal size & athleticism for his position

He’s visibly improved his ability to make reads & passes, and has improved his shot diet while still demonstrating the ability to make tough buckets"

@NetsCifer: "Ace Bailey just gave you 30 points in 30 minutes on 13-15 FG"

Bailey is expected to be one of the top three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

Rutgers will play their next game on Saturday when they host Michigan State in New Jersey.

Jan 20, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard/forward Ace Bailey (4) attempts to shoot a three-point basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser (14) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Rutgers 80-72. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
