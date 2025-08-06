Basketball World Reacts To Boston Celtics Signing Former NBA Champion
On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Shams Charania reported the news that the Celtics were signing Chris Boucher.
The two-time NBA Champion had spent the last seven years playing for the Toronto Raptors.
Via Charania: "Chris Boucher lands a guaranteed deal with the Celtics and is expected to have a significant role in the frontcourt.
Boucher departs Toronto where he has the all-time franchise record in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes and games played off the bench. He also was the Raptors' last remaining member of the 2019 NBA championship team."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
Esfandiar Baraheni: "Chris Boucher is going to go down as an all-time fan favourite for the Raptors. Beloved by all regards. An enigma of a hooper.
He’s also the last bastion of the 2019 Champion Raptors. Excited to see him cook in Boston."
StatMuse: "Chris Boucher as a Raptor:
— 1st in bench points
— 1st in bench rebounds
— 1st in bench blocks
— 1st in bench stocks
— 1st in bench threes
— 1st in bench free throws
— 1st in bench wins
— 1st in bench double-doubles
Going to Boston."
@OmerOsman200: "The way Chris Boucher was treated the last 2-3 years, I’ll never forget.
2x champ got so disrespected by the front office.
Mad respect to his patience and professionalism.
I wish nothing but the best for CB25. Real ones will forever love him."
@lucarosano3: "With Chris Boucher heading to the Celtics, there are officially no more players remaining from the Raptors 2019 championship team."
Noa Dalzell: "The Celtics sign Chris Boucher (per Shams) who averaged 10 points on 49.2% shooting last season with the Raptors. Shot 36.3% from three.
Intriguing frontcourt signing for only $3.3 million!"
Keith Smith: "RJ Luis is signed to a two-year two-way contract. He’ll fill the Celtics open two-way spot. Boston’s other two current two-way players are Miles Norris and rookie Max Shulga.
Chris Boucher will be on a vet minimum deal and will fill the spot opened up by trading Georges Niang to Utah.
Boston has one open roster spot and is about $7.8M under the second apron."
The Celtics lost to the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2025 NBA playoffs.