Basketball World Reacts To Caitlin Clark's Performance In Fever-Dream Game

Caitlin Clark played 23 minutes against the Dream.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to scoring three points Thursday, May 9, 2024, during the preseason game against the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Atlanta Dream, 83-80.
On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Fever played the Atlanta Dream (in Georgia) for a preseason game.

The Fever won by a score of 81-76.

Caitlin Clark finished the victory with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Indiana Fever: "from distance

Caitlin Clark buries the three."

@StatMamba: "Caitlin Clark today:

13 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
3 3PM

Finishes the preseason as the AST leader."

liz lindain: "Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts to her first tech during the Fever vs Dream game on May 10, 2025 📹Joe Vitale"

@CClarkReport: "Caitlin Clark pulls from DEEP for her first 3 of the game"

@JacobRude: "Caitlin Clark, running to her right, throwing a pass on a dime to someone running the other direction with a defender in position.....she's unreal"

@Buddyboybets: "Caitlin Clark can score from anywhere on the court 😮‍💨"

@iam_johnw: "Nah a rookie just crossed up Caitlin Clark and hit a 3 in her face lmao wnba gonna be fun this year"

@LeLaker: "caitlin clark looks a lot more free on the court this year.

like she can get a quick lay to get herself going where last year everything was super hard to come by.

should help a lot with her shot this year & staying in rhythm."

@GameChange360: "Man they letting Caitlin Clark get away with too many of these fouls man. 😂💯"

WNBA: "It didn’t take long for Caitlin Clark to hit another one

She opens up the 2Q from deep! IND leads by 8."

