Basketball World Reacts To Caitlin Clark's Performance In Fever-Dream Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Indiana Fever played the Atlanta Dream (in Georgia) for a preseason game.
The Fever won by a score of 81-76.
Caitlin Clark finished the victory with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 5/11 from the field and 3/8 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Indiana Fever: "from distance
Caitlin Clark buries the three."
@StatMamba: "Caitlin Clark today:
13 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
3 3PM
Finishes the preseason as the AST leader."
liz lindain: "Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts to her first tech during the Fever vs Dream game on May 10, 2025 📹Joe Vitale"
@CClarkReport: "Caitlin Clark pulls from DEEP for her first 3 of the game"
@JacobRude: "Caitlin Clark, running to her right, throwing a pass on a dime to someone running the other direction with a defender in position.....she's unreal"
@Buddyboybets: "Caitlin Clark can score from anywhere on the court 😮💨"
@iam_johnw: "Nah a rookie just crossed up Caitlin Clark and hit a 3 in her face lmao wnba gonna be fun this year"
@LeLaker: "caitlin clark looks a lot more free on the court this year.
like she can get a quick lay to get herself going where last year everything was super hard to come by.
should help a lot with her shot this year & staying in rhythm."
@GameChange360: "Man they letting Caitlin Clark get away with too many of these fouls man. 😂💯"
WNBA: "It didn’t take long for Caitlin Clark to hit another one
She opens up the 2Q from deep! IND leads by 8."