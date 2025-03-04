Fastbreak

Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's 28-Point Performance In Wake Forest-Duke

Cooper Flagg scored 28 points against Wake Forest.

Ben Stinar

Jan 25, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) handles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Duke Blue Devils beat Wake Forest (at home) by a score of 93-60.

Cooper Flagg finished the win with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@CBBcontent: "I am sold.

Cooper Flagg for NPOY over Johni Broome."

@JKnowsfootyy: "Cooper Flagg is the best college prospect I’ve ever watched man this stuffs special. Excited to see how much he elevates the team who drafts him."

Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg now has the most games by a freshman in NCAA history recording:

25+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
75%+ TS"

John Fanta: "Cooper Flagg is the headlining player of March, the #1 draft pick this June and a complete joy to watch play the game. He’s been ridiculously good in every aspect tonight."

Frankie Vision: "Cooper Flagg vs Wake Forest tonight..

28 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FTs)
8 REBS
7 AST
3 BLKS
2 STLS

He’s just having fun at this point.. serious question.. what will his NBA career look like you think?"

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Cooper Flagg checked out with 28 PTS to "One More Year" chants from Duke fans 🗣️"

Jeff Borzello: "Cooper Flagg:
28 points
8 rebounds
7 assists
3 blocks
2 steals
10-for-16 from the field
3-for-6 from 3

Duke rolls Wake Forest by 33."

The Brotherhood: "Cooper Flagg in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium:

28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT)
8 rebounds
7 assists
3 blocks
2 steals
+32

ACC Rookie of the Year
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
ACC Player of the Year
National Freshman of the Year
National Player of the Year"

Duke (27-3) will play their next game on Saturday when they visit UNC.

