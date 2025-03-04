Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's 28-Point Performance In Wake Forest-Duke
On Monday night, the Duke Blue Devils beat Wake Forest (at home) by a score of 93-60.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 28 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 10/16 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@CBBcontent: "I am sold.
Cooper Flagg for NPOY over Johni Broome."
@JKnowsfootyy: "Cooper Flagg is the best college prospect I’ve ever watched man this stuffs special. Excited to see how much he elevates the team who drafts him."
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg now has the most games by a freshman in NCAA history recording:
25+ PTS
5+ REB
5+ AST
75%+ TS"
John Fanta: "Cooper Flagg is the headlining player of March, the #1 draft pick this June and a complete joy to watch play the game. He’s been ridiculously good in every aspect tonight."
Frankie Vision: "Cooper Flagg vs Wake Forest tonight..
28 PTS (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FTs)
8 REBS
7 AST
3 BLKS
2 STLS
He’s just having fun at this point.. serious question.. what will his NBA career look like you think?"
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "Cooper Flagg checked out with 28 PTS to "One More Year" chants from Duke fans 🗣️"
Jeff Borzello: "Cooper Flagg:
28 points
8 rebounds
7 assists
3 blocks
2 steals
10-for-16 from the field
3-for-6 from 3
Duke rolls Wake Forest by 33."
The Brotherhood: "Cooper Flagg in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium:
28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT)
8 rebounds
7 assists
3 blocks
2 steals
+32
ACC Rookie of the Year
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
ACC Player of the Year
National Freshman of the Year
National Player of the Year"
Duke (27-3) will play their next game on Saturday when they visit UNC.