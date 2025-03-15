Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg Announcement Before NCAA Tournament
Earlier this week, Cooper Flagg suffered an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the ACC Tournament.
The freshman forward is expected to be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
Via Bleacher Report: "Cooper Flagg will miss ACC Championship with ankle sprain"
On Saturday, it was announced that Flagg is expected to be available for the NCAA Tournament later this month.
Via Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports: "Dan Gavitt just said on CBS that Duke/the ACC have communicated to the selection committee that Cooper Flagg will be available for the NCAA tournament."
Many people reacted to the news.
@DaveScarangella: "Hearing Duke tell the NCAA that Cooper Flagg will be ready to play in the NCAA Tournament reminds me of a year ago when we said the same thing about Liz Kitley..."
@BlueDevilTalk: "We all already knew, but hearing confirmation that Cooper Flagg will be back next is just great"
@shilljennings: "Why is the NCAA announcing that Cooper Flagg will be okay for the NCAA tournament before Duke has said anything definitive? Kind of weird if you ask me"
@bjvanbeek: "I remember when Kansas communicated that Embiid would be available for the tourney. It never happened."
@TheSammoooShow5: "Just so they can get a 1 seed…
And also why is the ACC also speaking for Duke? Something is off."
@BetMGM: "Cooper Flagg pulling up to the tourney"
@WOLF_Sportz: "With Cooper Flagg potentially returning for the NCAA tournament, is Duke officially the National Championship favorite?"
CBS Sports College Basketball: "NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt provides an update on the @DukeMBB star, who is expected to recover from his ankle injury in time for the NCAA Tournament."
Duke will play Louisville for the ACC title on Saturday.