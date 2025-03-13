Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Injury In Duke-Georgia Tech Game
On Thursday, Duke faced off against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 78-70.
However, the bigger concern was the fact that NBA prospect Cooper Flagg left the game with an injury.
Via ESPN: "Cooper Flagg exited the game and was helped to the locker room after appearing to injure his left ankle in the first half against Georgia Tech."
Many people reacted to the news on social media.
@iam_johnw: "Cooper Flagg was legitimately 5 ft off The ground and rolled his ankle he might be cooked for the rest of the ACC tournament even if Duke wins today"
@GameInjuryDoc: "Cooper Flagg hurt his ankle on this play right here. Looks pretty significant based on how high he was. Mechanism of injury could be a possible
-Ankle fracture (rule out with X-Ray
-Ankle sprain
Severity of sprain will be determine by MRI and timeline to return
Grade I: 1-2 weeks
Grade: 3-6 weeks"
ClutchPoints: "Cooper Flagg is in a wheelchair after leaving the game with a left ankle injury.
Prayers up"
Barstool Sports: "Please don’t take Cooper Flagg away from us a week before the tournament"
The Athletic: "Duke's title odds have shifted following the injury to freshman sensation Cooper Flagg 👀
(Courtesy of @BetMGM)"
Rob Dauster: "HE IS BACK ON THE BENCH!!!"
Jon Rothstein: "Scary scene at the ACC Tournament: Duke's Cooper Flagg is headed back to the locker room after suffering an apparent ankle injury."
Fox College Hoops: "Duke head coach Jon Scheyer gives updates on Maliq Brown and Cooper Flagg's injuries ⬇️"
Tommy Beer: "ugh
Nightmare scenario for Duke as Cooper Flagg injures his left ankle … Malik Brown also re-injured his shoulder this afternoon"
Flagg is expected to be one of the first two picks in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.