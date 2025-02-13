Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Cal-Duke Game
On Wednesday night, Duke hosted Cal in North Carolina.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 78-57 to imrpove to 21-3 in 24 games this season.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
ACC Network: "COOPER FLAGG TOOK FLIGHT 😈🔥"
Pat Forde: "The twice-weekly Cooper Flagg wow play: grabs a defensive rebound, goes coast-to-coast to finish left-handed through contact, and-one. The ball even sat on the rim for two full beats before falling in, for dramatic effect."
Terrence Oglesby: "Cooper Flagg is graceful
I don’t know how else to describe how he plays."
@DukeNBA: "Cooper Flagg’s college mixtape is gonna be crazy. Kids will still be watching it in 20 years"
Rodd Baxley: "Cooper Flagg with the reverse dunk. Not quite 'Nique levels, but that was nice. Duke up 26 midway through the second half."
Overtime: "Cooper Flagg must see tv 😳 (via @DukeMBB)"
Quinn Douglas: "I’m all in on the Cooper Flagg hype."
Bleacher Report: "COOPER FLAGG TAKE FLIGHT ✈️🔥"
NCAA March Madness: "Cooper Flagg had ANOTHER big game in @DukeMBB's win over Cal as he continues to make a run for National Player of the Year 👀
27 PTS | 8-14 FG | 5 REB | 3 STL"
@BlueDevilNation: "Easy Duke win, Double-double for Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg was an All-American with 27, 3 steals, stat stuffs, Tyrese Proctor was solid and locked in with 18. Sion James has 8 points, nine rebounds, and three dimes. The core was so solid for Duke."
Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they host Stanford.