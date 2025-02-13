Fastbreak

Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Cal-Duke Game

NBA prospect Cooper Flagg scored 27 points against Cal.

Ben Stinar

Feb 8, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) listens to Duke Blue Devils Head Coach Jon Scheyer during the second half at Littlejohn Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard/USA Today Network via magn Images
On Wednesday night, Duke hosted Cal in North Carolina.

The Blue Devils won by a score of 78-57 to imrpove to 21-3 in 24 games this season.

Cooper Flagg finished the win with 27 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals while shooting 8/14 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

ACC Network: "COOPER FLAGG TOOK FLIGHT 😈🔥"

Pat Forde: "The twice-weekly Cooper Flagg wow play: grabs a defensive rebound, goes coast-to-coast to finish left-handed through contact, and-one. The ball even sat on the rim for two full beats before falling in, for dramatic effect."

Terrence Oglesby: "Cooper Flagg is graceful

I don’t know how else to describe how he plays."

@DukeNBA: "Cooper Flagg’s college mixtape is gonna be crazy. Kids will still be watching it in 20 years"

Rodd Baxley: "Cooper Flagg with the reverse dunk. Not quite 'Nique levels, but that was nice. Duke up 26 midway through the second half."

Overtime: "Cooper Flagg must see tv 😳 (via @DukeMBB)"

Quinn Douglas: "I’m all in on the Cooper Flagg hype."

Bleacher Report: "COOPER FLAGG TAKE FLIGHT ✈️🔥"

NCAA March Madness: "Cooper Flagg had ANOTHER big game in @DukeMBB's win over Cal as he continues to make a run for National Player of the Year 👀

27 PTS | 8-14 FG | 5 REB | 3 STL"

@BlueDevilNation: "Easy Duke win, Double-double for Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg was an All-American with 27, 3 steals, stat stuffs, Tyrese Proctor was solid and locked in with 18. Sion James has 8 points, nine rebounds, and three dimes. The core was so solid for Duke."

Duke will play their next game on Saturday when they host Stanford.

Feb 12, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) dribbles up court during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
