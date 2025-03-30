Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Alabama Game
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils played Alabama in the Elite 8.
Duke won by a score of 85-65 to advance to the Final Four.
Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
John Fanta: "Cooper. Flagg. Says. Goodnight.
Duke's handled the game pressure in championship fashion. What a defensive performance. This is the nation's highest scoring team and they're at 58 with 2:52 on the clock."
Jeff Goodman: "In just his third season after taking over Coach K, Jon Scheyer has led Duke to the Final 4.
Cooper Flagg may be the NPOY, will be the No. 1 pick, but has had plenty of help from a team Scheyer built around Flagg: Fellow frosh Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach were awesome tonight, and Tyrese Proctor continues to shoot the hell out of the ball."
Patrick Beverley: "Cooper Flagg is the truth. and he got clamps @PatBevPod"
Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg a little overamped early, a little shaky, a little unsure of when to attack and when to demonstrate his relentless (and sometimes frustrating) unselfishness."
@CBKReport: "Cooper Flagg is the best one and done of all time."
@Three_Cone: "Cooper Flagg really just elite at everything"
Billy Reinhardt: "Cooper Flagg & Khaman Maluach are one of the great interior defensive duos in college basketball history."
@PrivacySetting1: "I don’t know how to tell everybody on CBS, but I don’t think Cooper Flagg is going to be the piece that wins championships in the NBA
CBS seems to think he’s the next coming of Michael Jordan
I think he’s going to be good - but nowhere near all this hype"
NCAA March Madness: "Cooper Flagg putting the finishing touches on a brilliant @DukeMBB performance 🪄"