Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Alabama Game

Cooper Flagg scored 16 points against Alabama.

Ben Stinar

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket against Alabama Crimson Tide guard Latrell Wrightsell Jr. (3) during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils played Alabama in the Elite 8.

Duke won by a score of 85-65 to advance to the Final Four.

Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and one block while shooting 6/16 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

John Fanta: "Cooper. Flagg. Says. Goodnight.

Duke's handled the game pressure in championship fashion. What a defensive performance. This is the nation's highest scoring team and they're at 58 with 2:52 on the clock."

Jeff Goodman: "In just his third season after taking over Coach K, Jon Scheyer has led Duke to the Final 4.

Cooper Flagg may be the NPOY, will be the No. 1 pick, but has had plenty of help from a team Scheyer built around Flagg: Fellow frosh Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach were awesome tonight, and Tyrese Proctor continues to shoot the hell out of the ball."

Patrick Beverley: "Cooper Flagg is the truth. and he got clamps @PatBevPod"

Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg a little overamped early, a little shaky, a little unsure of when to attack and when to demonstrate his relentless (and sometimes frustrating) unselfishness."

@CBKReport: "Cooper Flagg is the best one and done of all time."

@Three_Cone: "Cooper Flagg really just elite at everything"

Mar 29, 2025; Newark, NJ, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) shoots the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Aiden Sherrell (22) during the second half in the East Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Billy Reinhardt: "Cooper Flagg & Khaman Maluach are one of the great interior defensive duos in college basketball history."

@PrivacySetting1: "I don’t know how to tell everybody on CBS, but I don’t think Cooper Flagg is going to be the piece that wins championships in the NBA

CBS seems to think he’s the next coming of Michael Jordan

I think he’s going to be good - but nowhere near all this hype"

NCAA March Madness: "Cooper Flagg putting the finishing touches on a brilliant @DukeMBB performance 🪄"

