Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Arizona Game
On Thursday evening, the Duke Blue Devils faced off against the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16.
Duke won by a score of 100-93.
Cooper Flagg finished with 30 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks while shooting 9/19 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Kevin O'Connor: "Remarkable how much better Cooper Flagg is now than he was only five months ago. The shooting and ball handling improvement wasn’t guaranteed but it has happened and raises his ceiling in a significant way."
StatMamba: "Cooper Flagg tonight:
30 PTS
6 REB
7 AST
3 BLK
He becomes the first player in NCAA history to reach these numbers in a tournament game"
@GuruLakers: "Cooper Flagg about to have nba teams acting different these last 10 games"
@ESPNneedsIKD: "Cooper Flagg delivering on that generational billing. Bright lights not fazing him. An entire franchise goes from irrelevancy to must see TV the moment he gets drafted"
Keith Smith: "The way Cooper Flagg takes over games is so damn impressive. There have been multiple games this year where you can see he flips the "We aren't losing" switch and just takes over."
ESPN: "COOPER FLAGG AND DUKE KNOCK CALEB LOVE AND ARIZONA OUT OF THE TOURNEY
They avenge Coach K who lost his final career game against then UNC's Caleb Love"
March Madness: "COOPER FLAGG BEATS THE HALFTIME BUZZER 🔥"
Flagg is seen by many as the top prospect heading into the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.