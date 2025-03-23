Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Baylor Game
On Sunday afternoon, Duke faced of against Baylor in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 89-66.
Cooper Flagg finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
ESPN's SportsCenter: "Cooper Flagg appeared to be poked in the eye on this play."
@CBSSports: "COOPER FLAGG PURE"
@ImClique_: "turned on this game just to see cooper flagg take over . Respect"
@mcfxz: "Cooper Flagg vs Baylor:
18 PTS (5-11 FG, 7-9 FT), 9 REB & 6 AST
High-level offensive efficiency & court awareness. Continuous advantage creation on the perimeter. Leveraging his size/strength to generate downhill drives and/or FT opportunities."
@CuffsTheLegend: "Cooper Flagg got his whole forehead above the rim catching lobs. Go enjoy the rest of your Sunday and pray for everybody left in this tournament!"
@recruitsnews: "REMINDER: Cooper Flagg is supposed to be in his senior year of high school."
Billy Reinhardt: "Come on, NBA.
Don’t you want Ian Eagle narrating Cooper Flagg’s NBA career?"
Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg had 15 on 5 shot attempts in the first half to lead all scorers - Duke up 17 - while being unselfish to a fault. Again and again I said, "Come on, just attack" as he worked the ball around to teammates. He could've had 30 if he had wanted."
@NewMediaSports_: "Cooper Flagg is just better than everybody"
Bleacher Report: "COOPER FLAGG SOARS FOR THE ALLEY OOP ‼️😱"
Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.
He came into the day with averages of 18.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest in 33 games.