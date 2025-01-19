Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Boston College Game
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils beat Boston College by a score of 88-63.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 28 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 9/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@ShaneRyanHere: "I think Cooper Flagg is the best player Duke has ever had"
@CJRealHoops1: "Whichever NBA team wins the lottery this year and drafts Cooper Flagg will be back in the playoffs within 2 years"
@Frankie_Vision: "This MF Cooper Flagg vs Boston something..
As of right now this MIN.. he's the #1 pick.."
@bmorelikestate: "Not gonna. Lie
Cooper flag is one of the best prospects I’ve ever seen and this from a 2000-2010 standpoint of dominance"
@DezTheRapper: "cooper flagg is really good in basketball. boy really like KG lol"
Sam Vecenie of The Athletic: "One thing that I think has gone unsaid a bit: Jon Scheyer deserves a ton of credit for sticking to his guns and letting Cooper Flagg play through early growing pains as an advantage mismatch creator. Wasn't this easy early in the year for him, but Scheyer let him figure it out."
Keith Smith of Spotrac: "Another big game from Cooper Flagg in what was as close to a homecoming game as he'll have in his lone college season.
@HenrySchilling: "Cooper Flagg is the best basketball in the world! College and Pro"
Duke is now 15-2 in their first 17 games.
They are also in the middle of an 11-game winning streak.