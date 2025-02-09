Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Clemson Game
On Saturday night, Duke played Clemson in South Carolina.
The Blue Devils lost by a score of 77-71.
Cooper Flagg finished the loss with 18 points, five rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 6/17 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Barstool Sports: "Death, taxes, Cooper Flagg slipping with the game on the line"
@DukeNBA: "COOPER FLAGG IS THE BEST PLAYER IN AMERICA"
@zacvoynow: "Cooper Flagg is unworldly.
On a tough shooting night for the first 36 mins of the game and fighting through cramps he’s hit big shot after big shot down the stretch.
The hype is real and he’s deserving of all of it."
College Basketball Content: "Cooper Flagg is just straight filthy"
@WtheCoach: "Gonna get some hate but I could watch Cooper Flagg play all day."
Jeff Goodman: "COOPER. FLAGG.
Knocks down a 3 to give Duke a 71-70 lead with 52 seconds left.
National. Player. Of. The. Year."
@Zayetove__: "cooper flagg is gonna be a great player, but it’s crazy the bad luck he has when he has a chance to win the game. that’s the second time this year he’s slipped on the floor with the game on the line."
Brendan Marks: "Cooper Flagg just does not look like his usual self today."
Seth Davis: "Clemson is doing a great job defensively but I have to wonder if Cooper Flagg is under the weather. Lot of that going around. Doesn't look remotely like himself."
Duke will play their next game on Wednesday when they host Cal.