Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Houston Game
On Saturday night, Duke lost to Houston (in the Final Four) by a score of 70-67.
Cooper Flagg finished the loss with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 8/19 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
ESPN's SportsCenter: "Cooper Flagg left it ALL ON THE COURT despite the loss.
He is the first player to lead or co-lead his team in PTS, REB, AST, STL and BLK in a Final Four game since steals/blocks became official in 1986.
Where does his freshman season rank all-time?"
@NBAW0RLD24: "Cooper Flagg tonight:
27 PTS
7 REB
4 AST
2 STL
3 BLK
What a run, see you in the NBA"
Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg has to make that shot. Against Kentucky ... Kansas ... now Houston ... has to go get a bucket."
@UnderdogNBA: "Cooper Flagg ends his freshman season averaging 19.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.4 BPG.
Underclassmen in NCAA D-I history to average 19/7/4/1/1:
Cooper Flagg
Larry Bird"
@CuffsTheLegend: "Cooper Flagg’s PASSING/court vision is still his best attribute to me! 🔥"
Tony Jones: "Cooper Flagg creating off the dribble against this good of a team and this physical of a defense erases my last remaining question about him
He’s a can’t miss prospect"
Dalton Johnson: "Imagine if Cooper Flagg was still a senior in high school like he was supposed to be"
James Boyd: "Cooper Flagg is cold for real! That’s an NBA franchise player right there!!!"
@StatMamba: "Cooper Flagg has the most games in NCAA tournament history with 3+ BLK & 3+ 3PM."
Jason Timpf: "Cooper Flagg’s floor game is so impressive.
This is a super intense game and he looks comfortable, patient, confident. Getting to his spots and making easy reads."
Flagg is seen by many as the surefire top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.