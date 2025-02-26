Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Miami Game
On Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils played the Miami Hurricanes in Florida.
Duke won by a score of 97-60.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 6/9 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Luke Chaney: "Cooper Flagg is dominating Miami on both ends of the floor.
As the primary engine of Duke's offense and defense, he's scored five points and dished out two assists, in addition to his stifling defense at the point of attack.
Duke leads 10-2 with 15:11 to go in the first half"
Jim Crandell: "Watching Cooper Flagg for the first time. I have already seen enough to think the Kings should tank the rest of their games so they can draft him with the first pick. Just kidding, of course, but Flagg is that good."
Cyro Asseo: "This is the wiggle and dribble penetration I've wanted to see Cooper Flagg do more of, he doesn't convert because he got overzealous with the pump fake instead of just going up strong. However, if this offensive self-creation develops, he could be a no. 1 option as a scorer"
Adam Zagoria: "On top of everything else, Cooper Flagg is now a 37 percent 3-point shooter
And he’s got a 4.0 GPA"
@HeatCulture13: "Heat Owner Micky Arison clapping for future maybe Heatle Cooper Flagg as he checks out for the final time tonight 👀"
@DukeBlueMBB: "Cooper Flagg is so good"
Conor O'Neill: "Just one time, I need Cooper Flagg to get selfish and stat-hunt and get a triple-double so I can be right.
Tired of these 15-19-points/6-plus rebounds and assists lines."
Duke is now 25-3 in their first 28 games.
They will host Florida State on Saturday.