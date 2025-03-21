Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Mount St. Mary's Game
On Friday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils beat Mount St. Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 93-49.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Bleacher Report: "COOPER FLAGG AND-1 ‼️
Welcome to the tournament."
@WizardsMuse1: "Cooper Flagg In His Tourney Debut:
14 Points
7 Rebounds
4 Assists
2 Blocks
6/12 FG
Duke Destroys Mount St. Mary's 93-49
Great Return For The Future First Pick"
@mcfxz: "Cooper Flagg vs Mount St. Marys:
14 PTS (6-12 FG), 7 REB, 4 AST & 2 BLK
In his March Madness debut, Flagg looked like he hasn’t missed a step on the court, especially coming off the ankle injury. The multi-level scoring, passing & defensive playmaking were on display today."
Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg back in, with a big slam and tongue-out celebration. Kid's an explosive leaper at 6-9. Bird sure couldn't jump like this."
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg today:
14 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK
Joins Paolo Banchero as the only Duke freshmen to reach these numbers in a tournament game."
Overtime: "DUKE ARE YOUR 2025 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆"
Hoop Central: "COOPER FLAGG MY GOODNESS. 🔥"
@LinoLocks: "Cooper Flagg is unbelievable. He’s one of the top 5 I’ve ever seen in the college game"
@lil_nelson11: "Cooper Flagg basketball IQ is off the charts mixed with his poise"
@HoopsWeiss: "Duke makes it look so easy when 18-year old phenom Cooper Flagg is on the floor. Devils rolling over the Mt.talent is scary for being so young. .7-2 center Khaman Malauch from South Sudan has come so far since the start of his freshman season."