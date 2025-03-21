Fastbreak

Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Mount St. Mary's Game

Cooper Flagg scored 14 points in Friday's NCAA Tournament game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates during the first half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates during the first half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.

On Friday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils beat Mount St. Mary's in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils won by a score of 93-49.

Cooper Flagg finished the win with 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 6/12 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range.

Cooper Flagg
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrates during the second half against the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Bleacher Report: "COOPER FLAGG AND-1 ‼️

Welcome to the tournament."

@WizardsMuse1: "Cooper Flagg In His Tourney Debut:

14 Points
7 Rebounds
4 Assists
2 Blocks
6/12 FG
Duke Destroys Mount St. Mary's 93-49

Great Return For The Future First Pick"

@mcfxz: "Cooper Flagg vs Mount St. Marys:

14 PTS (6-12 FG), 7 REB, 4 AST & 2 BLK

In his March Madness debut, Flagg looked like he hasn’t missed a step on the court, especially coming off the ankle injury. The multi-level scoring, passing & defensive playmaking were on display today."

Skip Bayless: "Cooper Flagg back in, with a big slam and tongue-out celebration. Kid's an explosive leaper at 6-9. Bird sure couldn't jump like this."

Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg today:

14 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK

Joins Paolo Banchero as the only Duke freshmen to reach these numbers in a tournament game."

Overtime: "DUKE ARE YOUR 2025 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆"

Hoop Central: "COOPER FLAGG MY GOODNESS. 🔥"

@LinoLocks: "Cooper Flagg is unbelievable. He’s one of the top 5 I’ve ever seen in the college game"

@lil_nelson11: "Cooper Flagg basketball IQ is off the charts mixed with his poise"

@HoopsWeiss: "Duke makes it look so easy when 18-year old phenom Cooper Flagg is on the floor. Devils rolling over the Mt.talent is scary for being so young. .7-2 center Khaman Malauch from South Sudan has come so far since the start of his freshman season."

Cooper Flagg
Mar 21, 2025; Raleigh, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) shoots the ball against Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers forward Jedy Cordilia (14) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Lenovo Center.
