Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Mount St. Mary's Game

Cooper Flagg vs Mount St. Marys:



📊 14 PTS (6-12 FG), 7 REB, 4 AST & 2 BLK



In his March Madness debut, Flagg looked like he hasn’t missed a step on the court, especially coming off the ankle injury. The multi-level scoring, passing & defensive playmaking were on display today. pic.twitter.com/nhkhi1H7Hp