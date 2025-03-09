Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-UNC Game

FINAL: No. 2 Duke 82, North Carolina 69



Duke outscored Carolina by 21 in an 11-minute span after the Tar Heels took a six-point lead midway through the second half.



Cooper Flagg: 15 points, 9 boards, 6 assists, 4 blocks -- Knueppel (17), James (16), Proctor (16) all produced.