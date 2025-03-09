Fastbreak

Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-UNC Game

Cooper Flagg played 29 minutes against UNC.

Ben Stinar

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) blocks the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) blocks the shot of North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils played the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Duke won by a score of 82-69.

Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.

Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

@johnrivers131: "Cooper Flagg is a basketball hall of famer if he retired right now"

Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg in the win over UNC:

15 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST | 4 BLK"

Seth Davis: "Cooper Flagg is underrated"

@JMannsTakes: "Cooper Flagg is SPECIAL"

@RossMartinNC: "Postgame scene for Duke’s Cooper Flagg"

@MarcWeberSports: "Freshman with 15+ points, 9+ rebounds, 6+ assists and 4+ blocks in a game:
Cooper Flagg 2024-25
Owen Freeman 2023-24
Chet Holmgren 2021-22
Jalen Johnson 2020-21
Neemias Queta 2018-19
Nerlens Noel 2012-13"

@BrotherhoodCBB: "Cooper Flagg
Kon Knueppel

The best duo in college basketball"

Underdog: "Cooper Flagg woke up in the 2nd half

Duke clinches just their 2nd ACC regular season title since 2010"

Jeff Borzello: "FINAL: No. 2 Duke 82, North Carolina 69

Duke outscored Carolina by 21 in an 11-minute span after the Tar Heels took a six-point lead midway through the second half.

Cooper Flagg: 15 points, 9 boards, 6 assists, 4 blocks -- Knueppel (17), James (16), Proctor (16) all produced."

@coolguy551_: "Nice block at the rim from Cooper Flagg here

Times his jump perfectly for the block and avoids the goaltending call"

@IsaacLHarris: "cooper flagg is one of the best college prospects i’ve ever seen"

Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.

