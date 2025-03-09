Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-UNC Game
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils played the North Carolina Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.
Duke won by a score of 82-69.
Cooper Flagg finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks while shooting 6/15 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@johnrivers131: "Cooper Flagg is a basketball hall of famer if he retired right now"
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg in the win over UNC:
15 PTS | 9 REB | 6 AST | 4 BLK"
Seth Davis: "Cooper Flagg is underrated"
@JMannsTakes: "Cooper Flagg is SPECIAL"
@RossMartinNC: "Postgame scene for Duke’s Cooper Flagg"
@MarcWeberSports: "Freshman with 15+ points, 9+ rebounds, 6+ assists and 4+ blocks in a game:
Cooper Flagg 2024-25
Owen Freeman 2023-24
Chet Holmgren 2021-22
Jalen Johnson 2020-21
Neemias Queta 2018-19
Nerlens Noel 2012-13"
@BrotherhoodCBB: "Cooper Flagg
Kon Knueppel
The best duo in college basketball"
Underdog: "Cooper Flagg woke up in the 2nd half
Duke clinches just their 2nd ACC regular season title since 2010"
Jeff Borzello: "FINAL: No. 2 Duke 82, North Carolina 69
Duke outscored Carolina by 21 in an 11-minute span after the Tar Heels took a six-point lead midway through the second half.
Cooper Flagg: 15 points, 9 boards, 6 assists, 4 blocks -- Knueppel (17), James (16), Proctor (16) all produced."
@coolguy551_: "Nice block at the rim from Cooper Flagg here
Times his jump perfectly for the block and avoids the goaltending call"
@IsaacLHarris: "cooper flagg is one of the best college prospects i’ve ever seen"
Flagg is expected to be the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft this summer.