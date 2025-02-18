Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Virginia Game
On Monday night, Duke beat Virginia by a score of 80-62.
Cooper Flagg finished the road win with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Greg Peterson: "It’s simply amazing what we’ve seen from Cooper Flagg this season, another extraordinary night from what has been an extraordinary season."
@rosskre: "Cooper Flagg has a real nice skillset,the athleticism,gets to where he wants to go but more impressive is he plays with a purpose on both ends,moves with a purpose, gets 50/50 balls,uses fundamentals,plays hard through every possession while playing with a confidence and edge"
@kai600__: "Cooper Flagg the best Duke player since Jabari Parker"
Brian Rauf: "17 points and 14 rebounds for Cooper Flagg as Duke rolls past Virginia in Charlottesville. Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel combined to shoot 8/12 from three as the Blur Devils were in cruise control for most of the night"
@VTDukefan: "Nice road win for Duke & another nice game for the National Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg but I know Duke Nation's only thoughts are with Maliq Brown & his status of his injury.....😣"
@Juice4DaThirsty: "Cooper Flagg just got his own offensive rebound. Got smacked across the head. Went back up for two & got no whistle.
In the NBA we’re going to the monitor to see if it meets the standard for a Flagrant 2."
@CoachLucasNutt: "Cooper Flagg is the most ready NBA player ever"
@Keim_IsRare: "Yea, Cooper Flagg is the CLEAR #1 NBA Draft pick…it’s not close anymore!
Most consistent and complete player in college basketball on both ends of the floor with a high motor!"
@NoCeilingsNBA: "Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Cooper Flagg tonight
— 17 PTS
— 14 REB
— 2 AST
— 2 STL
— 2 BLK
— 8/16 FG
— 0/3 3P
— 1/2 FT"
Duke (23-3) will play their next game on Saturday when they host Illinois (17-9) in North Carolina.