Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Virginia Game

NBA prospect Cooper Flagg scored 17 points against Virginia.

Feb 17, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) drives to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers forward Elijah Saunders (2) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

On Monday night, Duke beat Virginia by a score of 80-62.

Cooper Flagg finished the road win with 17 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks while shooting 8/16 from the field.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Greg Peterson: "It’s simply amazing what we’ve seen from Cooper Flagg this season, another extraordinary night from what has been an extraordinary season."

@rosskre: "Cooper Flagg has a real nice skillset,the athleticism,gets to where he wants to go but more impressive is he plays with a purpose on both ends,moves with a purpose, gets 50/50 balls,uses fundamentals,plays hard through every possession while playing with a confidence and edge"

@kai600__: "Cooper Flagg the best Duke player since Jabari Parker"

Brian Rauf: "17 points and 14 rebounds for Cooper Flagg as Duke rolls past Virginia in Charlottesville. Isaiah Evans and Kon Knueppel combined to shoot 8/12 from three as the Blur Devils were in cruise control for most of the night"

@VTDukefan: "Nice road win for Duke & another nice game for the National Player of the Year, Cooper Flagg but I know Duke Nation's only thoughts are with Maliq Brown & his status of his injury.....😣"

@Juice4DaThirsty: "Cooper Flagg just got his own offensive rebound. Got smacked across the head. Went back up for two & got no whistle.

In the NBA we’re going to the monitor to see if it meets the standard for a Flagrant 2."

@CoachLucasNutt: "Cooper Flagg is the most ready NBA player ever"

@Keim_IsRare: "Yea, Cooper Flagg is the CLEAR #1 NBA Draft pick…it’s not close anymore!

Most consistent and complete player in college basketball on both ends of the floor with a high motor!"

@NoCeilingsNBA: "Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Cooper Flagg tonight

— 17 PTS
— 14 REB
— 2 AST
— 2 STL
— 2 BLK
— 8/16 FG
— 0/3 3P
— 1/2 FT"

Duke (23-3) will play their next game on Saturday when they host Illinois (17-9) in North Carolina.

Feb 17, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cooper Flagg (2) shoots the ball as Virginia Cavaliers forward Anthony Robinson (21) defends in the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
