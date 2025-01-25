Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Duke-Wake Forest Game
On Saturday afternoon, the Duke Blue Devils visited Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Duke won by a score of 63-56 to improve to 17-2 in their first 19 games of the season.
Cooper Flagg finished his day with 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 8/16 from the field and 1/6 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.
Frankie Vision: "Cooper Flagg vs Wake Forest today…
24 PTS (8-16 FG, 1-6 3PT, 7-9 FTs)
7 REBS
6 AST
7 TOs
Im not gon sit here and play with yall.. he the best freshman in the country rn… SMH IDK what everybody else got going on smh…"
Kazeem Famuyide: "I’m sorry guys, Cooper Flagg is really the goods. Dude plays with an A+ teammate grade at all times"
Jeff Goodman: "Duke gets the 63-56 road win at Wake Forest
Cooper Flagg with another big-time performance: 24 points, 7 boards and 6 assists.
National Player of the Year frontrunner."
Yahoo Sports: "Duke takes down Wake Forest to improve to 9-0 in the ACC
Cooper Flagg: 24 PTS | 7 RBS"
@ESabro3: "Cooper Flagg arrived just when this sport needed him. He was perfectly designed in the Coach K Laboratory for Duke Villains. Been a while since we’ve had a proper villain in that role."
Matthew Winick: "I hate that the rest of the ACC is so bad that I rarely get to watch Cooper Flagg play basketball. He really is the best player in the sport."
Sean Paul: "The Duke Blue Devils beat Wake Forest in Winston Salem. It was a low scoring rock fight between two elite defenses, but one team has Cooper Flagg and the other doesn’t. The star freshman — and NPOY favorite took over today. Flagg with 24 points, seven rebounds and six dimes."
Jeff Borzello: "Duke goes into Winston-Salem and hands Wake Forest its first home loss of the season. Blue Devils have now won 13 in a row. Faced a six-point second-half deficit, but went on a 14-2 run to retake control.
Cooper Flagg: 24 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists"
Caleb Doyle: "Cooper Flagg is unreal. Such an advanced skillset, can literally score at will. Wish he came to Georgia smh"
@rileyricharrds: "Cooper Flagg is something else on the defensive end man.
Instincts
Athleticism
Hands
Motor
IQ
All just so elite. Will make so many ALL NBA defensive teams"
Duke will play their next game when they host NC State on Monday.