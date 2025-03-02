Fastbreak

Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Florida State-Duke Game

NBA prospect Cooper Flagg scored 16 points against Florida State.

Mar 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) walks back to the bench after sustaining an injury during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Florida State Seminoles in North Carolina.

The Blue Devils won by a score of 100-65.

Cooper Flagg finished the win with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

Seth Davis: "Cooper Flagg checks every box"

@ktomassoni1: "Cooper Flagg national player of the year. Stop the debate."

@BlueDevilTalk: "Cooper Flagg is the best player in College Basketball. It’s not even close."

@jplisko5: "Cooper Flagg is the best player in college basketball. I don’t care or need awards to tell me that. Dude just does it all!!!"

Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg in 19 minutes:

16 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST (0 TOV)"

@All_Cam23: "Cooper Flagg is just unguardable on the fast break. It’s insane"

The Field of 68: "Cooper Flagg was taken to the locker room after getting hit in the face twice in the span of a couple minutes. The first one cut his face. The second time he was poked in the eye and in real pain.

Duke is already without Tyrese Proctor."

@Ballinkami: "So we can end the conversation of Player of the year between Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome?

Pretty clear that Flagg is better"

@VTDukefan: "Cooper Flagg is the best 2-way player in the country & it's not even close!! Nobody is playing the the way he does on both ends of the floor & is the playmaker he is...."

Duke is now 26-3 in their first 29 games, which has them as the top team in the ACC.

They will play their next game on Monday when they face off against Wake Forest.

