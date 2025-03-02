Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Florida State-Duke Game
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Florida State Seminoles in North Carolina.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 100-65.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
Seth Davis: "Cooper Flagg checks every box"
@ktomassoni1: "Cooper Flagg national player of the year. Stop the debate."
@BlueDevilTalk: "Cooper Flagg is the best player in College Basketball. It’s not even close."
@jplisko5: "Cooper Flagg is the best player in college basketball. I don’t care or need awards to tell me that. Dude just does it all!!!"
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg in 19 minutes:
16 PTS | 6 REB | 4 AST (0 TOV)"
@All_Cam23: "Cooper Flagg is just unguardable on the fast break. It’s insane"
The Field of 68: "Cooper Flagg was taken to the locker room after getting hit in the face twice in the span of a couple minutes. The first one cut his face. The second time he was poked in the eye and in real pain.
Duke is already without Tyrese Proctor."
@Ballinkami: "So we can end the conversation of Player of the year between Cooper Flagg and Johni Broome?
Pretty clear that Flagg is better"
@VTDukefan: "Cooper Flagg is the best 2-way player in the country & it's not even close!! Nobody is playing the the way he does on both ends of the floor & is the playmaker he is...."
Duke is now 26-3 in their first 29 games, which has them as the top team in the ACC.
They will play their next game on Monday when they face off against Wake Forest.