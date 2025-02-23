Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Illinois-Duke Game
On Saturday evening, Duke faced off against Illinois at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Blue Devils won by a score of 110-67 to improve to 24-3 in their first 27 games.
Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists while shooting 5/10 from the field and 1/1 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
@VTDukefan: "No one in America can guard or stop Cooper Flagg when he's doing this....."
SLAM University: "COOPER FLAGG WITH THE HESI 😮💨🔥"
Jeff Borzello: "FINAL: No. 3 Duke 110, Illinois 67
So that happened. Just a complete drubbing.
Duke with seven guys in double-figures. 56% from the field, 52% from 3. Cooper Flagg with 16-7-5.
Illinois shot 2-for-26 from 3. They've lost three in a row and are just 5-8 in their last 13."
FOX College Hoops : "COOPER FLAGG FASTBREAK SLAM AT THE GARDEN 🍎"
@ArtTakesNote: "Cooper Flagg is so damn good. The more I watch him play the more I get excited of the idea of him on the Jazz. He would legit change the franchise."
Adam Zagoria: "Presumed No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg finished with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists in his first appearance at MSG"
Will Kunkel: "Who is the 2nd best player in America.
Cooper Flagg is the clear #1."
Real Sports: "Cooper Flagg over his last 20 games:
20.8 PPG on 50/41/85% 😳"
Connor Clement: "This team is wiping teams off the court, their 3 losses have been by a combined 14 points. Cooper Flagg is leading the best team in college basketball"
@BrotherhoodCBB: "“Cooper Flagg, best player in the country”
Gus Johnson knows ball"
@NoCeilingsNBA: "Duke Blue Devils freshman forward Cooper Flagg today
— 16 PTS
— 7 REB
— 5 AST
— 5/10 FG
— 1/1 3P
— 5/5 FT
— 23 MIN"
The Field of 68: "Cooper Flagg's first bucket in The Garden 🔥👀"
Awful Announcing: "Another Cooper Flagg dunk, and another "THIS IS THE MAIN EVENT" call from Gus Johnson on Fox at MSG. 🏀🔨🎙️"
@casualtakeking: "Can’t wait to see Cooper Flagg in the NBA
SPECIAL PLAYER"
Duke will resume action on Tuesday when they visit Miami.