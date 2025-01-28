Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In NC State-Duke Game
On Monday night, the Duke Blue Devils beat NC State (at home) by a score of 74-64.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 28 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 8/17 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range.
Many people around the basketball world reacted to his performance on social media.
Channing Frye: "Cooper Flagg is that DUDE good gracious,like really watch him play, this college kid controls the game on all aspects and plays with emotional investment that is inspiring to his team!"
Sam Vecenie: "Johni Broome vs. Cooper Flagg is shaping up as one of the best National Player of the Year races I can remember. Top two teams in the country. Both absolute DUDES who play on both ends of the court. Both had 20/10 in their head-to-head matchup. College hoops is great this year."
@coachzblair10: "Cooper Flagg is an absolute stud. The best part of his game is he doesn't show up his opponents. There's no "look at me" celebrations. He plays with class & respect & just wants to win! Very refreshing to see."
Brandon Ramsey: "That’s a good old “never apologize for winning” game for Duke.
Also, Cooper Flagg is absolutely incredible. 28 points to will Duke to victory. Best player in college basketball.
When you have all the hype in the world it is really hard to EXCEED expectations. Flagg has done it."
Jon Rothstein: "Cooper Flagg is not Zion Williamson, but like Zion, he's appointment TV.
28, 7 rebounds, and three assists in tonight's win over NC State.
Good to see the Blue Devils have some game pressure at home."
College Basketball Report: "Cooper Flagg tonight:
28 Points
8/17 FG
7 Rebounds
3 Assists
2 Stocks
1 Turnover
The kid is different"
@BrotherhoodCBB:
"ACC Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg
ACC Player of the Year Cooper Flagg
National Freshman of the Year Cooper Flagg
National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg"
Jeff Goodman: "Cooper Flagg with 28 points and 7 boards tonight in the win over NC State.
Johni Broome has been awesome, but Flagg is the leader in the clubhouse right now for NPOY."
Duke will play their next game on February 1 when they host UNC.