Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Stanford-Duke Game

Duke star (and NBA prospect) Cooper Flagg scored 19 points against Stanford.

Feb 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) celebrating after dunking against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
On Saturday afternoon, Duke hosted Stanford in North Carolina.

They won by a score of 106-70.

Cooper Flagg finished the win with 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.

Many people reacted to his performance on social media.

No Ceilings: "Presumed #1 Pick Cooper Flagg vs. Stanford:

— 19 PTS
— 6 ASTS
— 5 REBS
— 2 STLS
— 7/13 FG
— 3/6 3P
— 2/2 FT"

@DukeNBA: "ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Cooper Flagg

ACC Player of the Year: Cooper Flagg"

Real Sports: "Most 15/5/5 games by a Duke freshman:

8 — RJ Barrett
6 — Cooper Flagg"

@VTDukefan: "There is NO other player in the country as complete of a player as Cooper Flagg. He can pass it at a high level, score anywhere on the floor, defend at a high level. This National Player of the Year race is done & OVER. PERIOD."

Conor O'Neill: "Cooper Flagg had the fast-break alley-oop with tic-tac-toe passing between him, Kon Knueppel and Sion James.

Flagg has assisted on Duke's last 3 buckets -- two Khaman Maluach lobs sandwiching a Tyrese Proctor secondary break 3."

@MAKETHEHILLS: "Cooper Flagg is probably the best playmaker on Duke. Such an all around player. Triple double alert."

ACC Men's Basketball: "Hooper Flagg reporting for duty 🤧"

@will_dag_3: "Cooper Flagg has Jayson Tatum written all over him.

Plays just like him, but a better defender than Tatum was/is."

Duke will play their next game on Monday when they visit Virginia.

They are 22-3 in 25 games.

