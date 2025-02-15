Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In Stanford-Duke Game
On Saturday afternoon, Duke hosted Stanford in North Carolina.
They won by a score of 106-70.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 19 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 7/13 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to his performance on social media.
No Ceilings: "Presumed #1 Pick Cooper Flagg vs. Stanford:
— 19 PTS
— 6 ASTS
— 5 REBS
— 2 STLS
— 7/13 FG
— 3/6 3P
— 2/2 FT"
@DukeNBA: "ACC Defensive Player of the Year: Cooper Flagg
ACC Player of the Year: Cooper Flagg"
Real Sports: "Most 15/5/5 games by a Duke freshman:
8 — RJ Barrett
6 — Cooper Flagg"
@VTDukefan: "There is NO other player in the country as complete of a player as Cooper Flagg. He can pass it at a high level, score anywhere on the floor, defend at a high level. This National Player of the Year race is done & OVER. PERIOD."
Conor O'Neill: "Cooper Flagg had the fast-break alley-oop with tic-tac-toe passing between him, Kon Knueppel and Sion James.
Flagg has assisted on Duke's last 3 buckets -- two Khaman Maluach lobs sandwiching a Tyrese Proctor secondary break 3."
@MAKETHEHILLS: "Cooper Flagg is probably the best playmaker on Duke. Such an all around player. Triple double alert."
ACC Men's Basketball: "Hooper Flagg reporting for duty 🤧"
@will_dag_3: "Cooper Flagg has Jayson Tatum written all over him.
Plays just like him, but a better defender than Tatum was/is."
Duke will play their next game on Monday when they visit Virginia.
They are 22-3 in 25 games.