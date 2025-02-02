Basketball World Reacts To Cooper Flagg's Performance In UNC-Duke Game
On Saturday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Duke dominated, winning by a score of 87-70.
Cooper Flagg finished the win with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 6/14 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range.
Many people reacted to Flagg's performance on social media.
@BrotherhoodCBB: "Cooper Flagg’s first half in the biggest rivalry in college basketball:
13 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3PT)
5 assists / 0 turnovers
4 rebounds
2 steals
2 blocks
+21"
Jeff Goodman: "Cooper Flagg with a pedestrian 21 points, 8 boards, 7 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.
The National Player of the Year frontrunner."
Dick Vitale: "All I can say in 45 years @espn I have not seen a player as young as @Cooper_Flagg so skilled - he is in his own World - he is THAT GOOD!"
@kyronsamuels: "yeah man…cooper flagg is the best player in college basketball and it’s not really close imo."
@CuffsTheLegend: "you can overthink this all you want to.. just take Cooper Flagg #1 in the draft and never look back
He’s the clear cut Player Of The Year in college basketball and the kid just turned 18 and he should still be a HS senior right now
Just imagine how his game is look when he’s 25-27 years old"
Jeff Borzello: "Cooper Flagg: 21 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks
Flagg becomes just the third Duke player in the last 40 years to have 20 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists against North Carolina, joining Tyus Jones and Danny Ferry. (Via @ESPNStatsInfo)"
@nbadraftpoint: "Projected #1 pick Cooper Flagg today in the dominant rivalry win over UNC
21 points
8 boards
7 assists
3 steals
2 blocks
6-14 FG
3-5 3P
6-9 FT
Was absolutely everywhere tonight, showcasing why he’s one of the best players in the NCAA as a freshman.
Duke legend in the making"
Duke improved to 19-2 in 21 games, which has them as the top team in the ACC.
They are in the middle of a 15-game winning streak.