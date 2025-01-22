Basketball World Reacts To Phoenix Suns-Utah Jazz NBA Trade
On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns and Utah Jazz made a trade.
The deal did not involve any players, as only draft picks were exchanged.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "OFFICIAL: The Phoenix Suns today acquired three future first-round picks from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a Suns future first-round pick."
Many people reacted to the trade on social media.
Keith Smith of Spotrac: "This trade is among the most Danny Aingiest of Danny Ainge trades.
He's done well betting against team's futures in the past, why not make another run at it?"
ClutchPoints: "The Phoenix Suns are heavily rumored to be one of Jimmy Butler's trade destinations.
They were involved in a deal where they acquired 3 future 1st-round draft picks on Tuesday night from the Utah Jazz.
And on the same night, Jimmy just so happened to be wearing shoes with Suns colors vs. the Trail Blazers"
ESPN's Bobby Marks: "This is a smart play by Utah.
The 2031 unprotected first from Phoenix could be the most valuable asset amongst all teams."
@dbookk1_: "It’s happening jimmy butler is a phoenix suns"
@konrad55: "Welcome to the Valley, Jimmy Butler!"
@nvrnvr14: "One of the sharpest GMs in the league just bet the farm the Suns will be the worst team in the NBA in 2030"
@GabeGygi: "One part of this Jazz deal with the Suns is that the Suns will likely use these picks to aquire help now, such as Jimmy Butler. This would significantly help the Suns jump the Timberwolves in the standings, possibly pushing Minnesota into the lottery. The Jazz own that pick 👀"
@BamAddABioo: "Update on Sun’s tradeable 1st round picks:
2025: worst of Cavs/Wolves
2026: worst of Suns/Wizards/Magic
2027: worst of Cavs/Wolves/Jazz
2028: worst of Nets/Suns/Wizards
2029: worst of Cavs/Wolves/Jazz
Which one stands out as most valuable?"
The Suns are 21-21 in 42 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, the Jazz are the 15th seed with a 10-31 record in 41 games.