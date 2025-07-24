Basketball World Reacts To San Antonio Spurs Signing 4-Year NBA Player
Lindy Waters III has been in the NBA for the previous four seasons.
He is coming off a year where he spent time with the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons.
On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs officially announced that they had signed Waters III to a contract.
Via The Spurs: "Welcome to the 210, @LindyWatersIII!"
Many people commented on the news on social media.
Austin Spurs: "Welcome to the Spurs fam!🙌"
Jacob Tobey: "Pumped about this one. Not only cuz he can shoot.
Lindy is 1 of 4 Native American NBA players. He is Kiowa and Cherokee
Can’t wait to represent our culture with him every single night"
@ben_tweakin: "This team will be very interesting to watch this year."
@TaylorPortier: "Shooter 👌🏽"
Ty Jäger: "Lindy Waters will be the 10th Spurs player and the first since 2005 to wear #43 for the San Antonio Spurs"
@210_baller: "Welcome"
@squeakystaylit: "WHY ARE WE SIGNING NOTHING BUT GUARDS."
@zeyad_mn: "Were just stacking up depth"
@eazymoney4ever: "I think we getting too many guards"
Waters III spent the first three years of his career playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This past season, he had averages of 4.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 36.9% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 52 games.
The Spurs finished the 2024-25 season as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 34-48 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season (six years ago).