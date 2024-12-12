Basketball World Reacts To WNBA Star Caitlin Clark's Viral Instagram Post
Caitlin Clark is coming off an incredible year.
After a deep NCAA Tournament run with Iowa, she was the first pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
Recently, Clark was named as TIME's Athlete of the Year.
The 22-year-old made a post to Instagram with the magazine cover that had over 540,000 likes and 8,000 comments.
She captioned her post: "TIME Athlete of the Year 🖤⭐️
-Photographs by Cass Bird for TIME (@cassblackbird)
-Styled by Adri Zgirdea (@azsn_studio)
-Hair & make-up by Erin Lee Smith (@erinleesmith)
-Production by The Wall Productions (@thewallproductions)"
Many people from around the basketball world left a message for Clark in the comments.
Cameron Brink: "Speechless 😍😍😍"
Connor McCaffery: "Stunning 🫶🏼🫶🏼❤️❤️"
Matt Barnes: "Salute 🫡"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Nancy Lieberman: "That is soo fantastic 🔥❤️"
Aliyah A. Boston: "Bodyyyyyyy😍😍😍"
Nike Women: "From game-changer to cover story 💚"
Nike Basketball: "Only Time can cover her"
Sophie Cunningham: "Duhhh 🔥🔥🔥"
Clark finished her rookie year with averages of 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 34.4% from the three-point range in 40 games.
She was named as the 2024 WNBA Rookie of The Year.
Via The WNBA: "Our Rookie of the Year and now TIME’s Athlete of the Year.
Take a bow, Caitlin Clark!"
In addition to Clark's individual success, the Fever were able to reach the 2024 WNBA playoffs just one season after being the worst team in the Eastern Conference.