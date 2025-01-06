Ben Simmons' Current Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets could be without one of their best players when they host the Indiana Pacers.
Ben Simmons is currently listed as questionable on the injury report.
The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous two games, so this would be his third straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (calf, back) questionable for Monday."
Simmons has averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists while shooting 54.3% from the field in his first 26 games.
The Nets have gone 13-22 in 35 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently lost to the Philadelphia 76ers (at home) by a score of 123-94 on Saturday afternoon.
Following their showdown with the Pacers, the Nets will remain in Brooklyn to host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.
Simmons has been with the Nets for part of four seasons.
After only appearing in 15 games last year, he has remained relatively healthy.
This summer, the former LSU star will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
As for the Pacers, they are coming off a season where they reached the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.
That said, they are just 18-18 in 36 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
After the Pacers play the Nets, they will return home to host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night in Indianapolis.