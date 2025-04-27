Ben Simmons' Dunk Went Viral In Nuggets-Clippers Game
On Saturday, the LA Clippers played the Denver Nuggets (at home) for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
During the game, former All-Star Ben Simmons had a dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The LA Clippers: "HARDEN with the STEAL ➡️ SIMMONS with the DUNK"
Simmons finished the game with two points and one block while shooting 1/1 from the field in seven minutes of playing time.
Many people commented on his dunk.
@moe.____: "Bro has been a great addition to the team who would of thought"
@lisa.medhurst.165: "Ben got some great defensive stops in his few minutes. Would be good to see some more minutes from him in the next game"
@ianbaron: "HE DIDNT PASS UP THE DUNK"
@kxngcoffield: "Bro Ben Simmons go back to scoring, we’d have 4 offensive threats"
Considering Simmons has dealt with a lot of injuries during the prime of his career, seeing him dunk is an excellent sign for where he is at health wise.
The former LSU star signed with LA in the middle of the season.
Via @ClippersUK on April 25: "Ben Simmons impact on this series shouldn’t go unnoticed. It won’t show much in the box score but he’s provided so much value in the non-Zu minutes.
He offers the Clippers something completely unique, and has taken the challenge of guarding Jokic brilliantly so far."
The Clippers lost Game 4 by a score of 101-99.
Game 5 will be on Tuesday in Denver.