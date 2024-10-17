Ben Simmons Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Missing 76ers Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center for their third preseason game.
For the game, the Nets are without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
Via Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: "Nets guard/forward Ben Simmons is not playing tonight vs. the Sixers."
Simmons notably played five seasons for the 76ers, so a lot of fans reacted on social media.
@Beardaknowledge: "Of course he won't be playing... bc Ben Simmons doesn't actually ever play"
Kevin O'Connor: "Least surprising thing ever"
@whristan1: "We’ve never seen a player this soft"
@LonzoMuse2: "Ben Simmons is a clown"
@iam_johnw: "Ben Simmons was talking about a revenge tour now that he’s healthy this year Just to duck a preseason game in Philly lmao"
@MattyMike0718: "And in other news, grass is green."
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games (12 starts).
The Nets will play their first game of the new season on October 23 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks.
They are coming off a season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018 (six years ago).
The Nets are 1-1 in their first two preseason games.
Simmons finished the team's 131-92 victory over the Washington Wizards with 11 points, five rebounds and two assists while shooting 5/7 from the field in only 13 minutes of playing time.