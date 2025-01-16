Ben Simmons Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Nets-Clippers Game
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the LA Clippers (in California) by a score of 126-67.
Ben Simmons wasn't active for the game, but he was seen sitting on the bench in front of players (who were active).
Bojan Bogdanovic, Trendon Watford and Cam Johnson (who were also inactive) were with Simmons in the first row on the bench.
Via NBA on ESPN: "Reece Beekman and Dariq Whitehead, who were playing in the game, had to sit in the 2nd row to give veterans Ben Simmons, Cam Johnson and Bojan Bogdanović a spot in the front row 😅"
Many people responded to the photo.
@_zenmartins : "Ben not even playing. Send his ahh to the nosebleeds taking up space 😭"
@hampton31: "they’ll never make me like you ben simmons <3"
@jey_smooth: "So a guy who’s actually playing has to sit behind the bench to give guys not playing a seat? That makes zero sense"
@lukelee_24: "Get Ben to pay for a ticket at this point"
@thats_bs5: "That's right y'all. Ben Simmons is a Bench Veteran. No one knows the bench better than Ben."
@wh2love: "There’s no way in he** I’m sitting behind Ben Simmons if I’m a active player"
Simmons is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 assists and 7.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field in 29 games.
While he is no longer an All-Star, the 28-year-old has been a productive role player for the Nets this season.
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-27 record in 41 games.