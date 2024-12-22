Ben Simmons' Fadeaway Shot Went Viral In Jazz-Nets Game
On Saturday night, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center in New York.
During the first half, Ben Simmons made a tough shot as the buzzer sounded on the shot clock.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben10 with a smooooth fadeaway 🎯"
Even when Simmons was an All-Star, his jump shot was always a topic of discussion.
Therefore, fans were very excited by the highlight.
@Henri_Jones_: "Unlocked a new move, the league is done"
@killahday: "SIMMONS FADEAWAY???? I HEARD ENOUGH RESIGN HIM"
@C_amm2124: "He seems a lot more vocal and more active these past 3 games"
@RealCodyMallory: "Ben Simmons hit a fadeaway jump shot and is 4/4 from the free throw line
ALL IN THE FIRST QUARTER
The Nets tank is cooked"
@DaniBlue917: "Ben Simmons hitting free throws and fadeaway jumpers 😭"
Simmons had six points, one assist and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first seven minutes of playing time.
The Nets entered the night as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-16 record in 27 games.
The have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Jazz, the Nets will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Miami Heat in Florida.
As for the Jazz, they are the 14th seed in the Western Confernece with a 6-20 record in 26 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following the Nets, the Jazz will visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday evening in Ohio.