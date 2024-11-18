Ben Simmons Gets Called Out By NBA Fans For 0-Point Performance In Nets-Knicks Game
On Sunday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost their second straight game to the New York Knicks (114-104).
With the loss, they dropped to 5-9 in their first 14 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons had four rebounds, eight assists and one block.
However, he scored 0 points on 0/3 shooting from the field.
Many fans reacted to his performance.
@dsmith1462: "Those 3 FG were layups too. He missed those shots from a combined distance of about 3 feet"
@nucleus34: "Even my goldfish said he could have scored at least 2 points in 22 minutes 😆"
@ZaslowShow: "How is this possible when I saw all those summer workout videos?"
@mskris_: "He’ll never be the same."
@gregmcantwell: "Steve Sax was afraid to throw to first base. Mackey Sasser was afraid to throw to the pitcher. Ben Simmons is afraid to shoot the ball. They need to get him a good sports shrink and send him to the g-league, where he can work on repairing his mindset in a lower pressure environment."
@Dinnertimebndit: "It’s funny I was even yelling at the tv why is he in the game? Dude was just horrible yesterday"
Simmons is averaging 5.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.6% from the field in his first ten games fo the new season.
The Nets will play their next game on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets (in Brooklyn, New York).