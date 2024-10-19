Ben Simmons Has Enormous Block In Raptors-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets played their final preseason game when they faced off against the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.
The Nets lost by a score of 116-112 to finish the preseason with a 1-3 record in four games.
Ben Simmons had a productive night with four points, eight rebounds, six assists and one block while shooting 2/2 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
During the first half, Simmons had a huge block (h/t House of Highlights/@BrooklynNetcast).
While Simmons is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was, there is no question that he can be a productive player (if healthy).
During the preseason, the former LSU star has looked good, which is a positive sign for Nets fans.
Simmons is entering his fourth season with the Nets.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
Since the 2021 season, Simmons has only appeared in 57 total games.
The Nets are expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season.
Therefore, Simmons (who is only 28) should have an excellent chance to prove that he is still a starting-caliber player in the NBA.
He is going into his ninth NBA season (seventh playing).
The Nets will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they travel to Georgia for a showdown with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.