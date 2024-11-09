Ben Simmons' Incredible Highlight Went Viral In Nets-Celtics Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Celtics in Boston.
Despite a competitive game, the Nets lost by a score of 108-104 (in overtime).
Ben Simmons had a productive night with eight points, seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
He also had an incredible highlight that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "This Ben Simmons handles & dime 😮💨"
Many fans reacted to the exciting play.
@PodThorn: "You can’t teach this"
@MR_STiXX: "Excuse me, Benjamin..."
@jessbert20: "Cavs the best in the league lmao Celtics getting cooked by Ben Simmons"
@Dee_Hawkie: "Never questioning his skill, I’m questioning his confidence/aggressiveness"
@bananamanaged: "If Ben can stay healthy he can be a fantastic sixth man for any team that needs a pass first PG"
Simmons is now averaging 6.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 62.5% from the field in seven games.
After only appearing in 15 games last season, the three-time NBA All-Star has looked healthy.
He is in his fourth season with the Nets.
The Nets will play their next game on Saturday evening when they visit Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio.
Last year, they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018 (six years ago).
As for the Celtics, they improved to 8-2 in their first ten games with the victory.