Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Celtics-Nets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics in New York.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.
Simmons is averaging 6.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 62.2% from the field in eight games.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "The #Nets added Ben Simmons to tonight's injury report, questionable with left calf tightness. #Celtics"
The Nets are 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They most recently beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 107-105.
Simmons finished the victory with six points, five rebounds, 12 assists and two steals while shooting 3/5 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Following the Celtics, the Nets will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Via StatMuse on Monday: "Ben Simmons tonight off the bench:
6 PTS
5 REB
12 AST
2 STL
First Net with those numbers in under 30 MP since Jason Kidd."
As for the Celtics, they are 9-3 in their first 12 games, which has them as the second seed in the Eastern Conference.
Following their matchup with the Nets, the Celtics will play their next game on Saturday evening when they return home to host the Toronto Raptors in Boston.