Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Trail Blazers Game
On Tuesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Trail Blazers in Portland, Oregon.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former All-Star is currently averaging 6.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field in 28 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (back, knee) questionable for Tuesday."
The Nets are coming off a 112-111 loss to the Utah Jazz (in overtime).
Simmons finished the game with 14 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks while shooting 7/11 from the field in 32 minutes of playing time.
With the loss to Utah, the Nets dropped to 13-26 in their first 39 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have lost five straight games (and gone 2-8 over their last ten).
Following their showdown in Portland, the Nets will visit Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers on Wednesday night.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
Before getting traded to the Nets, the 28-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the other side, the Trail Blazers enter play as the 13th seed in the Western Conference with a 13-25 record in 38 games.
They are coming off a 119-98 loss to the Miami Heat.
At home, the Trail Blazers have gone 8-9 in the 17 games they have hosted in Portland.