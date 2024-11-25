Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Warriors Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
For the game, the Nets will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (injury management) will play Sunday, ruled out for Monday."
Simmons is averaging 5.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field in 13 games.
Before the game, the Nets recalled Dariq Whitehead from the G League.
Via Billy Reinhardt: "Nets add an extra body for tonight with Ben Simmons and Dorian Finney-Smith out. Potentially, Noah Clowney and Dennis Schröder, too.
Dariq Whitehead is coming off a 26 point, 6 3PM game in the G-League."
The Nets are coming off a 108-103 victory over the Sacrameto Kings.
Simmons finished the victory with four points, three rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/3 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Following the Warriors, the Nets will resume action on Wednesday evening when they visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
On the road, they are 3-7 in the ten games they have played away from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
As for Golden State, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 12-4 record in 16 games.
Following their matchup with Brooklyn, the Warriors will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Chase Center.