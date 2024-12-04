Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Pacers-Nets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, the Nets could remain without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.
Simmons missed the team's last game, so this would be his second straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints on Tuesday: "Nets say Cam Johnson (left ankle sprain), Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain), and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are questionable tomorrow vs. Indiana.
Ziaire Williams (left knee sprain) is OUT."
Simmons is averaging 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field in 16 games.
The Nets come into play as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-13 record in their first 22 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Chicago Bulls (on the road) by a score of 128-102.
Following their showdown with the Pacers, the Nets will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
They have gone 4-5 in the nine games they have played at Barclays Center.
As for the Pacers, they have had a slow start to the 2024-25 season after making the 2024 Eastern Conference finals.
They are 9-13 in 22 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the east.
The Pacers are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak.