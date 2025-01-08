Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Pistons-Nets Game
On Wednesday night, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Detroit Pistons (at home) in New York.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.
The three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (injury management) questionable for Wednesday."
Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.
The former LSU star has averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 26 games.
The Nets come into play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-23 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 3-7 over their last ten).
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Indiana Pacers (at home) by a score of 113-99.
Following the Pistons, they will play their next game on Friday night when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.
As for the Pistons, they are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with an 18-18 record in 36 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak (and have gone 8-2 over their last ten).
Following Brooklyn, the Pistons will play their next game on Thursday night when they return home to host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
In November, the Pistons beat the Nets by a score of 106-92.