Ben Simmons Injury Update After Nets-Bulls Game
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets faced off against the Bulls in Chicago.
The Nets lost by a score of 128-102.
Ben Simmons missed the game due to a knee injury.
However, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reported that Simmons expects to play on Wednesday evening against the Indiana Pacers.
Via Lewis: "Ben Simmons (knee) said he expects to play Wednesday at home against the #Pacers. #Nets"
Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.
The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 5.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field in 16 games.
He has been extremely injury-prone over the previous few seasons, so fans always worry about him whenever he misses games.
Simmons on his knee after Sunday's game: (h/t Erik Slater of ClutchPoints): "It's been something I've been dealing with for the last year and a half, so just gotta monitor it."
With the loss to the Bulls, the Nets fell to 9-13 in their first 22 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
In addition, the Nets are 5-8 in the 13 games they have played on the road.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He is in his ninth season (seventh playing).
His career averages are 13.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.1% from the field in 348 games.