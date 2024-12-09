Ben Simmons Makes Absurd Pass That Goes Viral In Bucks-Nets Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Brooklyn Nets played the Milwaukee Bucks (at home) in New York.
During the game, Ben Simmons made a fantastic pass to Cam Johnson that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Nets: "just an absurd pass lol"
Many people reacted to the highlight.
Lucas Kaplan: "Cam Johnson blocks Giannis on one end, then receives a gorgeous transition pass from Ben Simmons for a three on the other end:"
@eugenejohnson_: "Ben Simmons is an elite passer."
@damefor3: "What a pass from Simmons"
@aou4r: "Simmons can pass like Doncic but Doncic can’t pass like Simmons"
@nikochanr3: "It’s a very nice pass, but how is none of this is a travel? Simmons takes a bunch of steps without a dribble then passes to CJ who takes a bunch of steps before he shoots? Yes this isn’t a nets thing it’s an nba thing"
The game was close, but the Nets lost by a score of 118-113.
Simmons had a quiet game, as the pass to Johnson was his only assist of the night.
He finished with 0 points, three reobunds and one assist in 18 minutes of playing time.
In addition, the three-time NBA All-Star did not attempt a shot.
The Nets are now 10-14 in 24 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Friday night, they will resume action on Friday evening against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Simmons is in his third season playing for Brooklyn.