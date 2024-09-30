Ben Simmons Makes Bold Statement At Brooklyn Nets Media Day
On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets held media day in New York.
They will play their first preseason game on October 8 when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers.
Many eyes were on three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons, who is coming off a year where he only appeared in 15 games.
He finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
Simmons made a bold statement when he met with YES Network (h/t Bleacher Report).
Simmons: "I think people forget me as a player when I'm healthy. I can play basketball. I'm pretty good."
Simmons is entering his fourth season as a member of the Nets organization.
He was traded to the team (via the Philadelphia 76ers) during the 2021-22 season.
After missing that entire year, Simmons has only appeared in 57 games over the previous two seasons.
The 28-year-old was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and made three All-Star Games in his first four seasons playing.
He has career averages of 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games for the 76ers and Nets.
The Nets will open up the regular season with a matchup in Atlanta against Trae Young and the Hawks on October 23.
They are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record (they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018).