Ben Simmons Makes Brutally Honest Statement About Injury Recovery
On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets held media day in New York to open up their 2024-25 season.
The most notable player speaking to reporters was three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons.
He is coming off a year where he was only able to appear in 15 games due to a back injury.
At media day, Simmons did a seven-minute interview with YES Network.
He revealed the difficulties he has faced over his recovery.
Frank Isola: "Did you ever think of just giving up when you were going through this?"
Simmons: "There were nights where it was so hard for me to get out of bed and get into the gym, knowing physically I was broken down, but there's something in me. I just want to play this game at a high level. I'm a competitor... I'm here again, I'm ready to go, I'm excited."
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
When he is on the floor, Simmons puts up good numbers.
The only thing that has been in his way has been his availability over the last three years.
The Nets finished last season as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
On October 23, the Nets will open up the regular season with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia.