Ben Simmons Makes Brutally Honest Statement On NBA Future
Ben Simmons was once among the most talented rising stars in the NBA.
The Brooklyn Net star is going into the final year of his contract that will pay him over $40 million for the 2024-25 season.
At just 28, it's unclear what his next contract will like, because Simmons has only appeared in 57 games over the previous three years.
Recently, Simmons did an exclusive interview with Brian Lewis of The New York Post.
Simmons got honest about his future.
Simmons (via Lewis' article on the New York Post): "So f–k what happens next year, and what contract I get, if I get a contract. I want to do my job while I’m here and be professional and help these guys in any way I can. So who knows? I want to play as long as my body will allow me. So if it’s one year, five years, six years, I don’t know what it is. But I just want to keep going until I can’t anymore."
Simmons finished last season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
When he is on the floor, the former LSU star is still a very productive player who could help the Nets in a significant way.
Ironically, Simmons is in a good spot for being in a contract year.
He will have a lot of opportunities to have the ball in his hands on a Nets team that is expected to be among the worst in the NBA.
They will open up the season on October 23 when they visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.